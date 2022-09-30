Exclusive Preview: Miracleman #0

Forty years ago, Alan Moore and artist Garry Leach revitalized Marvelman, the character we now know as Miracleman. In 2023, Miracleman is primed for a big year at Marvel, but it actually starts next week with Miracleman #0.

The upcoming one-shot will feature a preview from Neil Gaiman and artist Mark Buckingham’s Miracleman: The Silver Age #1, the continuation of the storyline they started nearly four decades ago. It also gives several Marvel creators a chance to leave their mark on the character. Ryan Stegman wrote and drew a short story, while Mike Carey and artist Paul Davidson teamed up for another tale. Peach Momoko contributes her own short, while Jason Aaron and artist Leinil Francis Yu bring Miracleman face-to-face with his creator.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Miracleman #0, we have a selection from several of the shorts in the one-shot. However, it may seem disjointed since these pages aren’t meant to appear in this order.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“Forty years ago, Miracleman’s modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it. Now, on the cusp of a new era of Miracleman, we celebrate all things Kimota with a who’s who of the best talent in the industry! Plus, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham set up this issue and their return to Miracleman: The Silver Age!“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Miracleman #0 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, October 5.

1/6 Cover illustrated by Alan Davis and Alejandro Sanchez.

2/6 "Comic book visionaries Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham make their long-awaited return to Miracleman’s saga with a special story that leads into Miracleman: The Silver Age #1 !"



3/6 "Young Miracleman faces off against classic Miracleman villain Big Ben in an action-packed story written and drawn by Marvel superstar Ryan Stegman."

4/6 "Mike Carey and Paul Davidson introduce a new Warpsmith and explore how dangerous Miracleman’s god-like abilities can be in a riveting outer space adventure!"



5/6 "Peach Momoko reveals the deadly price of Kimota’s power in a spellbinding—and terrifying—journey into the unknown!"

6/6 "Miracleman meets his maker in an explosive and thought-provoking story by Jason Aaron and Leinil Francis Yu."

