Exclusive Preview: Fantastic Four #47

Dan Slott’s run with the FF has come to a close, but there’s no time to rest for Marvel’s first family of superheroes! Judgment Day has arrived, thanks to a mad Celestial god unleashed by the Avengers to save the X-Men from the Eternals. And the Celestial plans to judge every man, woman, and child to determine if Earth is worthy to survive. Typical day for the Fantastic Four. That’s probably why they aren’t too worked up about it. Regardless, the team will soon learn that they shouldn’t let their guard down in Fantastic Four #47.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Fantastic Four #47, writer David Pepose and artist Juann Cabal show us what happens when a villain catches the team unawares. They may not have faced Oubliette Midas before, but she’s got a ruthless streak and she doesn’t care who she has to hurt to achieve her goals. However, Oubliette has made a grave mistake by threatening the Invisible Woman’s family. Susan Richards never backs down when the lives of her loved ones are on the line.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN! The Taking of Baxter 1-2-3-4 begins now! With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers. But with the fate of humanity on the line, what happens when OUBLIETTE MIDAS sets her sights on the Baxter Building?

As the Fantastic Four falls before the Exterminatrix’s death traps, only one hero remains standing – but if you thought Oubliette was dangerous, it’s nothing compared to what the Invisible Woman is capable of. Get ready for Die Hard in the Baxter Building, as we’ve only got one thing left to say: Yippie-ki-yay, Marvel Universe.“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Fantastic Four #47 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, September 21.

1/4 Fantastic Four #47 cover Cover illustrated and colored by Cafu.

2/4 Fantastic Four #47 page 1 Juann Cabal, with colors by Jesus Aburtov, and letters by VC's Joe Caramagna.



3/4 Fantastic Four #47 page 2

4/4 Fantastic Four #47 page 3

