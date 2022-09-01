Exclusive: Alex Ross Debuts Trailer For Making Fantastic Four: Full Circle

For over three decades, artist Alex Ross has delivered stunning painted comic art that mixes the incredible world of superheroes with a sense of realism and humanity. Ross perfected this approach through his work on Marvels, Kingdom Come, Justice, Superman: Peace on Earth, Batman: War on Crime, Shazam!: Power of Hope, Wonder Woman: Spirit of Truth, and as the cover artist on Astro City and numerous other comic titles. Later this month, Marvel and Abrams ComicArts will release Fantastic Four: Full Circle, the first full-length graphic novel written and illustrated by Ross himself.

The new story is a tribute to the original Fantastic Four run by series creators Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. To coincide with the new release, Ross is releasing a new behind-the-scenes series on his YouTube channel. Superhero Hype is proud to present the first trailer for Making Fantastic Four: Full Circle. In the footage below, Ross talks about finding a way to join his realistic style with the out-of-this-world visuals of Kirby.

Here’s the official description of the graphic novel:

“It’s a rainy night in Manhattan, and not a creature is stirring except for . . . Ben Grimm. When an intruder suddenly appears inside the Baxter Building, the Fantastic Four—Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), the Invisible Woman (Susan Storm Richards), the Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and the Thing (Ben Grimm)—find themselves surrounded by a swarm of invading parasites. These carrion creatures composed of Negative Energy come to Earth using a human host as a delivery system. But for what purpose? And who is behind this untimely invasion?

“The Fantastic Four have no choice but to journey into the Negative Zone, an alien universe composed entirely of anti-matter, risking not just their own lives but the fate of the cosmos!”

Making Fantastic Four: Full Circle will premiere on Ross’ YouTube channel on September 6. That is also the date that Fantastic Four: Full Circle will be available in comic shops and book stores everywhere.

