Exclusive Preview: X-Force #31

Dark times have come for the mutants of Krakoa, and for the members of X-Force. Following a crisis on the island, Quentin Quire is missing and presumed dead without a chance to be resurrected. Wolverine has quit the team, and new members Omega Red and Deadpool aren’t exactly reliable. At the same time, the Eternals have declared war on all mutants. And the Avengers’ attempts to save both sides have only awakened a new Celestial that intends to pass judgment on the entire world. X-Force #31

Meanwhile, Omega Red maimed Deadpool and left him for dead on their first mission together. It was less a betrayal, and more like Deadpool just got on Omega Red’s nerves. Some time later, Kraven the Hunter found Deadpool’s dismembered body in the belly of a slain polar bear. However, Kraven has a much bigger game in mind.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for X-Force #31, Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill follow Kraven as he makes his boldest move yet. Rather than running from the Judgment Day event, he is embracing it. Now, Kraven come all the way out to Avengers Mountain to face the Celestial alone.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“KRAVEN’S MUTANT HUNT! Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it’s time for Kraven to prove once more he’s the apex predator. Benjamin Percy’s saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come!“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. X-Force #31 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, August 31.

1/4 X-Force #31 cover Cover illustrated by Joshua Cassara and colored by Dean White.

2/4 X-Force #31 page 1 Pages illustrated by Robert Gill, colored by Guru-eFX, and lettered by Joe Caramagna.



3/4 X-Force #31 page 2

4/4 X-Force #31 page 3

