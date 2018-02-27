Disney Junior announces The Rocketeer series for 2019 Disney Junior has begun production on The Rocketeer, a new animated adventure TV series for young kids and their families slated to debut in 2019. Inspired by Dave Stevens’ popular comic book series, The Rocketeer follows Kit, a young girl who receives a surprise package on her birthday revealing she’s next in line to become the Rocketeer, a legendary superhero who has the ability to fly with the help of a rocket-powered jet pack. Armed with her cool new gear and secret identity, Kit is ready to take flight and save the day with her gadget-minded best friend, Tesh, and airplane mechanic uncle, Ambrose, who join her on her epic adventures. The announcement was made today by Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming, Disney Junior. D’Ambrosia said, “We are very excited to introduce The Rocketeer to our young Disney Junior audience. The vast storytelling found in the original comic books provides the perfect opportunity to create an exciting new adventure series told from a young girl superhero perspective that the whole family can enjoy together.” Geared towards kids 2-7 and their families, each episode of The Rocketeer will feature two 11-minute stories and include an original song. Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots) is executive producer. The series will be produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior. In the U.S., Disney Junior is a daily programming block on Disney Channel and a 24-hour channel reaching over 74 million U.S. homes. In total, there are 35 Disney Junior channels in 27 languages around the world. Are you looking forward to The Rocketeer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.