Harry Potter Helps Green Lanterns Catch an Alien in Clever New Clip

A new Lanterns clip has been released with a Harry Potter reference. This could potentially create an unintentional paradox. The clip shows Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan questioning someone he suspects to be an alien in disguise. During the interrogation, Jordan asks the person where Harry Potter went to school, and remarks how “they only made like 22 of them.”

The cheeky reference is possible because Warner Bros. owns both DC and Harry Potter. However, the larger implication of Jordan’s remark is that both the books and movies exist within the DCU. This creates an awkward paradox, considering the cast of the cinematic universe. The new Lanterns clip was released during Chandler’s appearance on Today.

Why Lanterns’ Harry Potter connection accidentally creates a DCU paradox

In the Harry Potter films, Ralph Fiennes played Voldemort, the evil wizard and antagonist from the books. In 2022, Fiennes starred in The Menu, which also featured Nicholas Hoult in a leading role. Hoult was later cast as Lex Luthor in the DCU, debuting in James Gunn’s Superman. Hoult will reprise the role in next year’s Man of Tomorrow. If the Harry Potter movies exist in the DCU as they do in the real world, then a lot of history can be linked between the actors who featured in it and the shared universe.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

The paradox is similar to Star Wars existing inside the MCU. The Marvel movies have always maintained that Star Wars is canon in its universe. That creates the paradox of Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and Mace Windu in Star Wars films.

Lanterns will premiere on August 16, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max. The series will launch with eight episodes, with a second season in the works. Contrary to previous rumors, it will premiere its episodes weekly.