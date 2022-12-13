Kit Harrington Comments on Jon Snow’s Fate After Game of Thrones

It’s been over three years since Game of Thrones ended, and fans still continue to bring up the polarizing series finale. Between Daenerys Targaryen’s death and Bran Stark’s coronation, the finale posed more open-ended questions than definitive answers. However, Kit Harrington, who starred as Jon Snow, shared his perspective about his character’s ending at the Game of Thrones Convention, via EW.

After killing Daenerys in the series finale, Jon must travel north to stay with the Night’s Watch. Upon arrival, he reunites with Tormund and travels north of the Wall to live the rest of his life with the Wildlings. Though he survives, it’s not a happy ending for Snow, which Harrington reiterated during the convention.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse,” said Harrington. “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O’Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that… that’s interesting. So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay.”