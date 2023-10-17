Star Wars’ Ahmed Best Asks Kevin Feige to Make Him the MCU’s Blue Marvel

Ahmed Best, perhaps best known for playing Jar Jar Binks and Kelleran Beq in the Star Wars galaxy, recently revealed that he is open to portraying superhero Blue Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor shared some fan art of himself as Blue Marvel on his personal Instagram account with the caption, “I think I would make a dope #bluemarvel […] As my mother would say #manifesting LOL.”

Best also tagged the Instagram accounts for Marvel, Marvel Studios, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige (which doesn’t exist) in the post. The illustration of Best as Blue Marvel was created by an artist known as dieselfunk.

Best rose to fame portraying the clumsy but well-meaning Gungan Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, appearing in all three movies. He also voiced the character in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and in the Robot Chicken Star Wars specials.

The actor recently returned to the galaxy far, far away as the host of the Star Wars game show Jedi Temple Challenge. Best portrayed the character of Kelleran Beq on the children’s game show, a Jedi Master who mentors the contestants on each episode. Kelleran Beq was later brought into official Star Wars canon in a Season 3 episode of The Mandalorian, which revealed that the Jedi Master was responsible for saving Grogu’s life during Order 66.

Who is Blue Marvel?

Created by writer Kevin Grevioux and artist Mat Broome, Adam Brashear/Blue Marvel first appeared in Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1, published by Marvel Comics in 2008. The character, who is sometimes favorably compared to Superman, gained his superpowers after an anti-matter experiment went horribly wrong. In addition to flight, superhuman strength, and semi-invulnerability, Blue Marvel’s powers include anti-matter manipulation, absorption, and projection.

Blue Marvel has rarely been adapted into non-comics media, appearing briefly in an episode of the animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and as a playable character in Lego Marvel video games.

At this time, it is unknown if Best’s Instagram post will successfully snag him the role of Blue Marvel in the MCU, although there are some high-level executives at Marvel Studios who are interested in incorporating the superhero into future projects.