World’s Finest Preview Reveals The Flash’s Strangest Hobby

DC Comics has released a preview of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #20, which reveals The Flash has a secret hobby.

Written by Mark Waid, with art by Dan Mora, and Tamra Bonvillain, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #20 also sets up a crossover with the Kingdom Come universe. Waid co-created the Kingdom Come reality with artist Alex Ross. As such, his return to the setting has been highly anticipated since the issue’s solicitation in July.

Waid is also renowned for writing The Flash, making it a pleasant surprise that the issue opens with Barry Allen. This establishes the amusing idea that Barry maps the multiverse for fun. While he tells his Justice League allies he’s scouting for trouble, the truth is he loves seeing the variety of weird worlds.

Check out the preview of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #20 below:

The History of Kingdom Come

Originally written as a four-part miniseries in 1996, Kingdom Come is one of the most popular of DC’s Elseworlds. Set in the near future, Earth has fallen under the control of amoral “heroes” who are little better than the villains they fight. The story finds Superman, The Flash, and other elder heroes restoring order to the world that rejected their idealism.

Kingdom Come resonated with those readers sick of the violent anti-heroes who dominated comics in the 1990s. It was briefly set to become the official future of the DC Universe. However, it was officially retconned to be the reality of Earth-22 by two sequels: The Kingdom and Thy Kingdom Come.

It is unclear what role The Flash will play beyond discovering a problem on Earth-22. However, the solicitation from DC Comics teases Batman and Superman teaming with “a jaded Superman, a broken Batman (and) a war-hungry Wonder Woman.” The cover suggests the story will also feature the Kingdom Come versions of The Flash, Aquaman, and Green Lantern.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #20 releases on October 17, 2023.