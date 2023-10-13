Spider-Man 2 PS5 Install Size Revealed as Pre-Load Goes Live

Players can now begin pre-loading Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ahead of its highly anticipated release, revealing, revealing just how big the game’s install size is.

How much is the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 install size?

Now that the game is available to pre-load, players have found out that the exact Spider-Man 2 install size is 86.2 GB. The size is right around the range of the 98 GB that Sony recommended having available when they began advertising the PS5 console bundle for the game.

Of course, the exact size of the game is subject to change, and could be increased with a patch on release day or due to localization packs in regions outside of the United States.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will finally release on Friday, October 20, with reviews going live days ahead of launch. As a reminder, the game has already made its way to some players who’ve been busy posting spoilers, so you might want to tune out all things Spidey until reviews drop.