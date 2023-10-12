How The Wheel of Time Season 2 Finale Highlights a Vital Relationship

Among several storylines converging in the Season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time, two major characters met for the first time, emphasized with a dramatic setting that showrunner Rafe Judkins says was very deliberate.

In an interview with Collider, Judkins was asked about the moment in which Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) opens his eyes to see Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney) channeling to heal his wound. The backlighting of the scene and Elayne’s red hair reminded some fans of a similar meeting in the original animated The Little Mermaid, and the significance was clear in spite of the limited dialogue.

“We really wanted to flag for the audience that this is a relationship to pay attention to,” Judkins confirmed. “So having her heal him of this wound that can’t be healed is a way to cement right away for the audience, ‘These two have a connection to each other, and I’m paying attention to what’s going on with the two of them.’ The way he sees her, the way that she comes into the scene, it all hopefully is signaling to an audience that’s not familiar with the books that there’s something to really pay attention to there — because there is.”

What is Rand’s relationship with Elayne in The Wheel of Time?

Rand is the main character of The Wheel of Time, and was introduced along with his fellow villagers in the TV series’ first episode. Elayne first appeared in Season 2, as a novice of the White Tower and a friend of Rand’s ex-girlfriend Egwene (Madeleine Madden). In the books, Rand and Elayne develop a long-lasting romantic relationship.

However, Rand also has two other romances of equal standing with Elayne. His first meeting with one of these love interests in Season 1 lacked the same kind of “flag” that Judkins noted, while he has yet to interact with the other. This may indicate that the romantic arcs of the books will be changed for the TV adaptation.

The Wheel of Time, based on the beloved book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, is set in a world where certain women have access to powerful magic and can join the feared and respected order of Aes Sedai. However, men with the same ability are doomed to mentally snap and endanger everyone around them, even Rand, who has been revealed as the destined savior known as the Dragon Reborn.

