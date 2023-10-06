Netflix Renews Castlevania: Nocturne for Season 2

Netflix is whipping up a second season of Castlevania: Nocturne.

Today, Netflix announced that it has officially renewed Castlevania: Nocturne for Season 2. This news comes a mere eight days after Season 1 premiered on the platform. “Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support!” showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde said in a statement. “We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.”

Watch the Season 2 announcement teaser for Castlevania: Nocturne below:

Castlevania: Nocturne debuted its eight-episode first season on Netflix last Thursday, September 28. During its first five days in release, the adult animated series cracked Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list. Studios Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation return to produce Season 2, with the duo of Sam Deats and Adam Deats also returning to share directing duties.

What is Castlevania: Nocturne about?

Castlevania: Nocturne is based on Konami‘s Castlevania video games — particularly 1993’s Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and 1997’s Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The show serves as a spin-off/stand-alone sequel to Netflix’s original Castlevania animated series, which itself ran on the platform for four seasons from 2017 to 2021. Set roughly 300 years after the events of its predecessor, Nocturne centers on Richter Belmont — a direct descendant of famed vampire hunter Trevor Belmont.

“France, 1792 — the height of the French Revolution,” the official logline for Nocturne Season 1 reads. “In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

Nocturne stars the voices of Edward Bluemel as Richter Belmont, Pixie Davies as Maria Renard, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Nastassja Kinski as Tera Renard, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Richard Dormer as the Abbot Emmanuel, Aaron Neil as Mizrak, Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory/Sekhmet, Elarica Johnson as Drolta Tzuentes, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, and Iain Glen as Juste Belmont. Additionally, James Callis reprises his role as Alucard from the previous Castlevania series.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 does not have a release date.