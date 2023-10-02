Loki’s Tom Hiddleston Scorns Inflatable Tube Man’s Acting in Season 2 Video

Marvel Studios‘ Loki is returning to Disney+ for its second season just days from now, and Tom Hiddleston leads a cast who are convinced that the fun they had on set will be reflected by fans’ enjoyment of the show.

A new behind-the-scenes video from ET captures the actors dancing on the set, playing with props, and laughing together, interspersed with their remarks on their co-stars and what it was like filming the new season. “Tom is really great,” said Wunmi Mosaku, who plays Hunter B-15. “He’s always honest…and hilarious.” Sylvie actor Sophia Di Martino added, “Working with Tom is like being a kid again.” The quotes are followed by footage of Hiddleston imitating the moves of a giant inflatable arm-flailing balloon man, and then turning to the camera and saying, “He can’t do it. We need to get someone else.”

Hiddleston has been playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s Thor. He reprised the character, based on the Marvel Comics character who is in turn based on the Norse god of the same name, in The Avengers, the next two Thor movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Loki has been both villain and antihero in the MCU, but his solo series may have brought the biggest changes, pitting the God of Mischief against the sinister Time Variance Authority so that he and his allies must fight for their very existence.

Created by Michael Waldron, the first season of Loki premiered on Disney+ in June 2021. Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw, and Kasra Farahani, while Eric Martin serves as the head writer. The cast of Loki Season 2 also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Majors, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice.

Loki Season 2 arrives on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, 2023.