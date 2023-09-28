Star Trek 4 Will Be a Top Priority for Paramount Post-Strike

A new report reveals that the next installment of the Star Trek movie franchise will be put on the fast track after the actors’ strike ends.

In the exclusive piece by Variety, Paramount is one of several Hollywood studios looking to pick up the pace following the end of the WGA strike with hopes that new movie and television projects could commence production in the coming months. One of those new projects having its screenplay “fine-tuned” is the next Star Trek theatrical release which has been stuck in development for seven years. In a surprise twist, however, the report states that the next Trek movie will be a “reboot” rather than a continuation of the J.J. Abrams series in the Kelvin timeline.

Should this report be accurate, it would contradict screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer’s comments that the fourth installment of the Abrams-produced movie franchise starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto was still happening. “It is, it’s still on the tracks,” Beer said. “I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct this movie, and that was a hard thing to do. But I love that everybody involved with that project.”

The delays of Star Trek 4

The confusion surrounding Star Trek 4 began following the box office underperformance of Justin Lin’s Star Trek: Beyond in 2016. Two Star Trek movie projects went into development with one being a continuation featuring the return of Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk from 2009’s Star Trek and a stand-alone project written by Quentin Tarantino. The fourth Star Trek movie, which was set to be directed by Jessica Jones’ S.J. Clarkson, fell apart after negotiations collapsed with stars Pine and Hemsworth while the Tarantino project never got past the writing phase.

In 2021, Matt Shakman (WandaVision) was announced as the new director for Star Trek 4 with screenwriters Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Paramount announced production plans a year later without the Kelvin cast’s knowledge. Shakman eventually departed the sequel to take on director duties for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Pine expressed frustration with the delays while Quinto has mixed feelings about reprising Spock on the big screen.

“I think there’s a lot of other stuff, creative things,” Quinto said. “It’s complicated. The fact that anything good gets made is a kind of miracle. I think it’s about different people having different agendas and ideas about what it will be. And I don’t know if and when it will happen… And if coalesces again and we come back and we’re able to do it, wonderful. If not, we had a great run.”

Star Trek 4 does not have a release date.