Power Rangers’ Bulk and Skull Finally Get Their Own Action Figures

It only took three decades, but then, nothing this wacky duo does ever turns out the way it’s supposed to. Farkas “Bulk” Bulkmeier and Eugene “Skull” Skullovitch, played by Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy, debuted in the very first episodes of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as semi-intimidating school bullies, but were so regularly thwarted that they eventually simply became the butt of the jokes every time. As the years went on, they evolved from basic jerks into spectacularly clumsy fools, becoming slightly more sympathetic and even occasionally getting a semi-heroic moment or two.

Use Your Skull, Buy in Bulk

Always accompanied by wacky tuba theme music, Bulk and Skull appeared in the first Power Rangers movie, and were a mainstay of the various TV shows through Power Rangers in Space. Bulk by himself continued through Super Samurai, and the recent reunion special “Once and Always” on Netflix indicated that the two had founded a food company together.

Through 30 years of Power Rangers, however, the two mainstays never got their own action figures until now. And even now, they depend upon sufficient preorders justifying their creation after Super7‘s recent Madame Woe and White Tigerzord were canceled from lack of interest. Bandai’s original toy line focused mainly on characters who appeared in both the Japanese and American shows, while Hasbro hasn’t shown much interest in characters who aren’t either Rangers or monsters. Super7, however, has a license specifically focused on the Mighty Morphin TV show, and it’d be downright negligent to do so without including the longest-running cast members.

Bulk and Skull are joined in the latest wave by a glow-in-the-dark Green Ranger and a black and gold Megazord. Buy all four from Super7 to get a bonus glowing green candle, green crystal, and Bulk and Skull’s smell detector. Bulk and Skull cost $55 each, with the Green Ranger and Megazord at $65 apiece. Expect delivery approximately a year from now.

Take a look at the early digital renders below: