Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Teaser Arrives Ahead of Full Trailer on Thursday

With less than 100 days until Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters, DC Studios released the first teaser trailer for the hotly-anticipated DC Extended Universe movie.

The 30-second teaser features a ton of new footage from the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Aquaman. Alongside multiple shots of Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman, fans can catch a quick glimpse of Patrick Wilson‘s Orm, as well as Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) menacingly stating that he is going to “kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear.”

Although the teaser was brief, Warner Bros. and DC have already confirmed that the official trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on Thursday, September 14.

Check out the Aquaman 2 teaser trailer below:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom closes out the DCEU

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the final installment in the DCEU, with DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran set to reboot the shared universe into the DC Universe, which will begin in 2024 with the animated Max series Creature Commandos.

Picking up several years after the events depicted in the 2018 film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom follows the titular superhero as he reluctantly teams up with his half-brother Orm to face a stronger Black Manta and his army.

In addition to Momoa, Wilson, and Abdul-Mateen, the DCEU sequel features the return of Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, and Randall Park, reprising their respective roles from the first film as Mera, Nuidis Vulko, King Nereus, Thomas Curry, Atlanna, and Dr. Stephen Shin. New additions to the franchise include Vincent Regan as King Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as Karshon, and Pilou Asbæk in an undisclosed role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on December 20, 2023.