TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC Release Date and New Character Revealed

Dotemu and Tribute Games have officially set the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC release date, as well as revealing a brand new character set to come to the DLC.

When does the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC come out?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC, titled Dimension Shellshock, will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 31 for $7.99.

Dimension Shellshock will include Miyamoto Usagi, a rabbit samurai from the Usagi Yojimbo comic series, as a playable character. However, he won’t be the only new character coming to the game, as Dotemu also announced that Karai, a former Foot Clan member that was introduced in 1992, would be in the game.

Karai is described as a fast and snarky ninja and the trailer has her using a whole host of elemental powers. The footage also shows her playable in the main campaign levels too, which suggests that Yojimbo also will be able to go through these levels for those looking to play as him.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the Dimension Shellshock DLC will be its Survival Mode. This new game mode will see players going through different dimensions and taking on enemies, all while unlocking new power-ups along the way. Alternate costumes and new music from acclaimed composer Tee Lopes (who composed the base game) are also set to appear in the DLC.