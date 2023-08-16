Blue Beetle Director Praises Cast for Skipping DCU Movie’s Premiere: ‘They Are Heroes’

With the cast of Blue Beetle not attending the premiere in Hollywood amid the ongoing actors strike, director Angel Manuel Soto praises their real-world heroism.

Why did the Blue Beetle cast not attend the premiere?

Soto spoke to fans at the star-free red carpet event for Blue Beetle’s premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The movie’s cast, including star Xolo Maridueña, did not attend the event in solidarity with their fellow actors on the picket lines as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues. While the absence of the cast was known to everyone, Soto took the moment to acknowledge them for taking a stand during this historical moment in the movie industry.

“They cannot be here today. But you know what? They’re fighting the good fight,” Soto said via Variety. “It’s very important that we understand that they are heroes right now. They’re sacrificing this big opportunity to see themselves.”

Soto continued by encouraging moviegoers to embrace the diverse themes that Blue Beetle has to offer. “We put our heart and soul into [‘Blue Beetle’] because we want you guys to feel welcome to our stories,” Soto said. “Don’t fear Spanish, don’t fear Mexican heritage, don’t fear Latino heritage. We want you guys to join the party with us.”

DC‘s Blue Beetle follows the story of Palmera City college grad Jamie Reyes (Maridueña), who gets chosen as the host of an ancient alien relic called the Scarab. Obtaining the powers of an exoskeleton armor around his body, Reyes takes on the persona of the Blue Beetle. As Reyes adjusts to his superhero status, he becomes the target of corrupt businesswoman Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon).

Directed by Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Blue Beetle stars Maridueña alongside Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, and Oscar winner Adriana Barraza. Pop star Becky G provides the voice of Khaji-Da, the mysterious entity in control of the Scarab.

Blue Beetle arrives in theaters on August 18.