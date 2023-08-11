Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham First Look Teases a Bloody Dark Knight Story

The Dark Knight brutally gets his face beaten with a hammer in the first look at DC Comics‘ Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Black Label series.

Per ComicBook, DC has released a first look at Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, a new Black Label series launching in September 2023. The series is written and illustrated by Rafael Grampá and features colors by Mat Lopes.

View the cover art and preview pages for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham below.

What is Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham about?

“In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time,” DC’s description of the Black Label series reads. “But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other, but to him as well. When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what is coming for the city he has sworn to protect.”

Grampá said of the series, “When his origin was introduced in Batman #1 in the 1940s, Bruce Wayne swore revenge by the spirits of his murdered parents and—driven by his belief in an omen—became Batman. For me, this subtle aspect of Bruce’s belief system has always been the fundamental core of Batman, and through that lens I recognized this untold story. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham explores ‘who he is and why he came to be.’ It makes my dream of bringing my own interpretation of Batman to life a reality as I delve into the darkest corners of his essence. I sincerely hope readers enjoy the ride.”

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 features cover art by Grampá and variants by Jim Lee, Lopes, Frank Miller, David Finch, Priscilla Petraites, and Paul Pope. The issue releases on September 16, 2023 from DC.