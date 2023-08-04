Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Issues Statement Following Hospitalization

Aquaman movie franchise director James Wan speaks out about his health status after being rushed to the ER this week.

James Wan shares his health status

On his Instagram Story, Wan’s spouse Ingrid Bisu shared a pic of the Aquaman director from his hospital bed at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Wan’s original post thanked the doctors in a short statement saying “Thank you Cedar Sinai for taking good care of me.” Bisu echoed Wan’s sentiments towards the Cedar Sinai medical staff as well.

Prayers up for James Wan ? pic.twitter.com/3JxG2SvypF — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) August 3, 2023

“It has been an extremely rough and scary couple of days and nights,” Bisu said. “You never want to rush to the ER in the middle of the night and then have to stay in the hospital. Cedars Sinai is truly the best!! The best doctors, nurses, technicians, just the most wonderful people. James is safe now and on the mend.”

It is unknown what medical issue caused Wan to be rushed to the hospital nor how long he was hospitalized for. The director has been hard at work with the upcoming DC Universe sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa. The movie has been subjected to multiple reshoots and release date shuffles ever since the initial principal photography wrapped in January 2022. A recent report suggested the Aquaman sequel could be pushed out of its December release amid the ongoing strike which has not been confirmed by Warner Bros.

Despite the production issues and shake-ups at DC Studios, Wan encouraged DC fans to support Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as a stand-alone adventure story. “Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very stand-alone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that’s kind of how we’ve approached The Lost Kingdom as well,” Wan said. “You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that’s what we’re doing: we’re taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I’m very excited to finally put out there to show them what we’ve been working on all these years.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on Dec. 20.