X-Men Artist Russell Dauterman Shows Off Jubilee, Jean Grey’s Hellfire Gala Costumes

X-Men artist Russell Dauterman is showing off Jubilee, Jean Grey, Cannonball, and Dazzler’s costumes for the third annual Hellfire Gala.

Dauterman, who is one of several artists involved with Marvel Comics’ X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, posted character designs showing off Jubilee, Jean Grey, Cannonball, and Dazzler’s costumes for the third annual Hellfire Gala on Twitter. The four X-Men characters are just some of those attending the festivity, which kicks off the Fall of X event.

Here are my designs for Jubilee, Dazzler, Cannonball, and Jean Grey — part of X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023, out tomorrow! ?❌? pic.twitter.com/U7ahdQVYXy — Russell Dauterman (@rdauterman) July 25, 2023

The Hellfire Gala, Fall of X, and Invincible Iron Man

Since 2021, Emma Frost has been in charge of hosting the Hellfire Gala, which invites characters from across Earth-616 to Krakoa for a night of partying, celebration, and, inevitably, drama. The first gala saw Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff mysteriously murdered, while 2022’s event addressed the mutant’s resurrection protocols after they became common knowledge thanks to an article written by Ben Urich.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, which released on July 26, 2023, is written by Gerry Duggan and features artwork by Dauterman, Kris Anna, Josh Cassara, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, Matteo Lolli, Javier Pina, Valerio Schiti, R.B. Silva, Luciano Vecchio, Erick Arciniega, Rain Beredo, Ceci de la Cruz, Marte Gracia, and Matt Wilson.

The third Hellfire Gala kicks off Fall of X, a new X-Men event that could result in the end of the mutant’s time on Krakoa. Invincible Iron Man #8 (by Duggan and Juan Frigeri), which also released on July 26, 2023, further ties into the Hellfire Gala event as the issue sees Tony Stark have to defend New York City from the dangerous Stark Sentinels created by Feilong, a villain who has recently taken control over Stark’s company.

“THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE!” the solicitation for X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 reads. “The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year’s will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind’s biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one—shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package!”

X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 features cover art by Phil Noto and variants by Francesco Manna, George Pérez, J. Scott Campbell, Lucas Werneck, Mashal Ahmed, Gustavo Duarte, Dan Veesenmeyer, and Schiti. The one-shot is on sale now from Marvel Comics.