Jared Leto Wins Worst Actor For Morbius At the Razzies

Morbin’ Time has come to a close in the only way that it could, with a triumph for Jared Leto in the coveted Worst Actor award at this year’s Razzies. Leto was not on hand to accept his award, which he got for portraying Dr. Michael Morbius in Morbius. This is Leto’s second Razzie, after his win for Worst Supporting actor in 2022 for House of Gucci. He has also won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

The poor box office performance of Morbius makes any direct sequels unlikely. However, the film’s post-credits scene appears to lean towards Morbius’ return in a potential Sinister Six project. Whether Leto will actually reprise his role again remains to be seen.

Although Morbius was nominated in five Razzie categories, its only other win came in Worst Supporting Actress, which was awarded to Adria Arjona for her role as Martine Bancroft.

The Razzies themselves won Worst Actress for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder.” The blunder in question was when the Golden Raspberry Awards nominated 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong in that category for her role as Charlene “Charlie” McGee in Firestarter. Following the immediate backlash, the Razzies removed Armstrong from the ballot and replaced her with themselves.

Blonde won Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay, while Tom Hanks was a double-winner for Elvis with awards for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Couple with “His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent).”

Rounding out the awards, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun shared the Worst Director Award for Good Mourning, while Disney’s Pinocchio remake won Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Previous Razzie winner, Colin Farrell, won the Razzie Redeemer Award for his turn in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Do you think that Jared Leto was the right choice for Worst Actor for Morbius?

