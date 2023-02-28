The Super Mario Bros. Movie Moves Up Two Days

Nearly three decades ago, the live-action Super Mario Bros. movie hit theaters, and seemingly closed the door on Nintendo’s Hollywood ambitions. However, Universal Pictures, Illumination, and Nintendo are hoping for a fresh start when The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in April. This animated flick has been in the works for over half a decade. And now the studios have decided to move up the release by two days.

Via the official Twitter account for the movie, the new release date is Wednesday, April 5 in the United States. The previous release date was Friday, April 7, which is also Good Friday for several religions. So perhaps that may have influenced the decision to make the change.

Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28. pic.twitter.com/CjlikfC3cu — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 28, 2023

Within the film, the brothers find themselves thrust into the strange world of the Mushroom Kingdom. While Mario makes new friends with Princess Peach and Toad, his brother, Luigi, is held captive by the evil Bowser and his Koopa army.

Chris Pratt stars in the movie as Mario, with Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser. Seth Rogen also stars as Donkey Kong, alongside Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto produced the film with Illumination’s Chris Meledandri. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic co-directed the movie from a script by Matthew Fogel.



