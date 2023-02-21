Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Opens With $120 Million

Despite the unpredictability of movie tracking services, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania managed to meet its projections. Across the four-day holiday weekend, it raced to a $120 million opening in first place at the box office. Over the three-day weekend, it had $105.5 million. That’s much higher than Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s $75.8 million opening in 2018, or Ant-Man‘s $57.2 million opening in 2015.

THR suggests that this is a “cautionary box office win for Marvel Studios.” And it’s true that Quantumania had the lowest MCU opening since Eternals‘ $71.29 million debut in 2021. However, the Ant-Man franchise has historically been on the low-end of Marvel’s movies. Ant-Man and the Wasp only had $216.6 million domestically, and Quantumania is likely to easily top that.

As part of its box office report, THR quoted a rival studio executive as saying “You have to start worrying about Marvel franchise fatigue.” But considering that Quantumania‘s marketing campaign was largely based around Jonathan Majors’ Kang and his future importance in the MCU, it suggests that audience interest was great enough to add several million to the sequel’s debut.

Still hanging around at #2 is Avatar: The Way of Water, which added $7.89 million for a new $658.8 million domestic total. It also passed director James Cameron’s Titantic to move up to #3 on the all-time list with $2.247 billion worldwide. In third place, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish had $7.05 million and $167.8 million total. The former HBO Max original film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, finished in fourth with $6.26 million, and a new total of $18.85 million. Knock at the Cabin came knocking in fifth place with $4.59 million, and $31 million since its premiere.

Another movie that was formerly intended for streaming, 80 for Brady, had a sixth-place finish with $4.5 million towards a $33.1 million total. The re-release of Titanic added $2.9 million to its total in seventh place. So far, the re-release has amassed $13 million towards Titanic‘s $2.236 billion dollar total.

Marlowe opened in eighth place with $2.86 million, while Sony’s Missing had $2.07 million in ninth place with $30 million to date. And in the tenth slot, Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto held on with $1.88 million. It has earned $60.9 million domestically.

