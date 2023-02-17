Exclusive Preview: Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #5

Peter Parker is used to dealing with living nightmare of Spider-Man’s numerous villains. But in Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter finds himself way in over his head as actual nightmares bleed into reality. The only reason that Peter came to the west coast was to run some experiments with Crystal Catawnee and expand his knowledge. However, Peter will have to take a leap of faith to put this genie back in the bottle.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for for the fifth and final issue of this miniseries, writers Taboo and B. Earl, with artist Juan Ferreyra, bring Peter and Crystal face-to-face with a twisted version of Peter himself! And if Spider-Man survives this trial, he still has to defeat the Demon Bear to save reality as we know it.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“The epic final installment in the Spider-redefining saga from Taboo, B. Earl and Juan Ferreyra! As the claws of the DEMON BEAR dig into Spider-Man’s very soul, will he be able to let go of his selfishness and fear, and put power and responsibility above everything else?”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #5 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, February 22.

Cover painted by Rahzzah.

Pages illustrated and colored by Juan Ferreyra, with letters by VC’s Travis Lanham.









What did you think about this preview? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.