Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Books and Comics Deals for Feb 12

What are the good cheap reads right now? We may be able to go outside, but there’s always time to read. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. But as of now, these are what we consider some of the best deals for Feb 12.



Before it becomes Marvel’s next streaming series, read up on Secret Invasion. The shape-shifting Skrulls have bene placing sleeper agents around the world for many years, and with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes gone, the time is right to strike! Who knows how this’ll work in the MCU, where Skrulls aren’t bad guys so far, but in comics, they remain formidable foes.

After two decades of absence, the “Big Red Cheese” returned to comics via DC, and now read them collected in color for the first time. Wielding the power of the gods, Billy Batson becomes the original Captain Marvel, simply by uttering that one word we all know. Before he faces the Fury of the Gods, bone up on big Billy and his marvelous family.

Collecting TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70-80 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #7, this collection reveals the origins of Wakanda’s newest cinematic opponent. A volatile hero who isn’t always on the right side, Marvel’s King of Atlantis searches for the trident of Neptune, running afoul of the likes of villain Krang and hero Daredevil. Find out just how much a guy can accomplish with winged ankles and a Speedo.

Discover the comic origin of Kamala Khan’s powers, in a story with many of the same players as the TV show, but very different specifics. Inhuman and able to stretch and reshape her body, the new Ms. Marvel made her mark as the first Muslim superhero with her own Marvel title. Read her first adventures here.

Can you tell an Ilu from a Skimwing? Which RDA robot is the deadliest? And what even are the names of Quaritch’s Recom team? This guide to James Cameron’s cinematic universe has you covered, with all the Avatar details you need.

Warren Ellis’ super-team from Wildstorm that became incorporated into DC will now be part of James Gunn’s new DC Studios relaunch. Though they’ll probably be more family friendly onscreen than The Boys, The Authority are similarly dubious in their moral authority, though they do occasionally fight real threats. Pay allegiance, or get your head kicked in.

Delve even further into the life of Jennifer Walters, and learn even more than you will in Marvel’s new legal comedy. Read up on some of her wackiest superhero law cases. From taking on Titania with her brawn to trying a case with the Living Tribunal using her brains, she still maintains a head-turning beauty. But it’s okay to read it for the storylines and the art.

Now that you’ve met her on the big screen, find out who Riri Williams really is. Even with her own suit of armor and a Tony Stark AI, can this idealist from the streets of Chicago become a new superhero? Our sources say yes. Ironheart looks to be the next big thing on both the page and in the MCU.

Released shortly before the prequel trilogy, this hefty look at the life of Darth Vader includes what was then known about young Anakin, based on George Lucas’ notes and Steve Sansweet’s research. Also included is a rare 12-inch Hasbro figure of Anakin Skywalker as portrayed in Force ghost form by Sebastian Shaw, before the DVD sets digitally erased him.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.