Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds Dichen Lachman

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has added another member to the cast. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Dichen Lachman has signed on for the upcoming Planet of the Apes sequel. However, Lachman’s role was not disclosed.

Lachman was most recently seen in Apple TV+’s sci-fi series, Severance. She also has a lot of genre credits including stints on Dollhouse, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Altered Carbon. On the big screen, Lachman has lent her voice to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, and she had a small role in last summer’s Jurassic World Dominion.

Additionally, THR’s story had new details about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and its place in the reboot timeline. According to the report, it is set several years after Caesar’s death in War for the Planet of the Apes. An exact period of time wasn’t given, but multiple ape societies have arisen since then, some of whom have never heard of Caesar.

The premise of the film involves an ape leader who begins enslaving other groups of apes to claim lost human technology. The protagonist will be a young ape whose clan is enslaved, and he will form a bond with a young human woman who has her own agenda. It’s believed that The Witcher‘s Freya Allan is playing the young woman in question.

Owen Teague also stars in the film alongside Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi, and William H. Macy. Filming is underway in Australia with director Wes Ball.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

Are you excited to see Dichen Lachman in the next Planet of the Apes film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Planet of the Apes Omnibus

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.