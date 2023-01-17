Avatar Producer Says Vin Diesel’s Not in the Sequels

He is Groot. But he is not, apparently, Na’vi. Following a social media post by Vin Diesel from the set of Avatar: The Way of Water, many fans — and at least one Wikipedia editor — assumed it meant he’d been cast in Avatar 4. Not so fast. In the latest Empire, producer Jon Landau shoots that notion down.

“Vin was a fan,” Landau says, “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.” That’s not the first time this sort of thing has blown out of context. Back in 2013, a set visit from Arnold Schwarzenegger led some sites to report that the longtime pal of director James Cameron would be the new villain in the second movie. The studio shot those rumors down shortly thereafter. That said, with much of part 4 still unfilmed, it’s always possible Diesel could be added later.

Actors who actually are confirmed for the sequels but have not yet appeared in the franchise include Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, and David Thewlis. Meanwhile, Diesel’s hardly hurting for franchise work, as he’ll next be seen in Fast X, and heard in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Would you like to see Vin Diesel come to Pandora eventually? Let us know in comments.

