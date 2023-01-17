Lois is Missing In Superman & Lois Season 3 Promo

Family is of the utmost importance in Superman & Lois, especially for the Kents. However, Lois and Clark may not be satisfied by only having two teenage boys. In the latest promo trailer for the upcoming third season, Lois suggests that she might be pregnant with another child. However, a more immediate issue is that Lois is missing. So the question is simple: Who took her? And why?

Additionally, it appears that Lois was taken as part of a death trap for Clark. That’s pretty standard fare for Superman. Regardless, the destruction of The Daily Planet building and most of Metropolis makes us suspect that this might be a dream.

Fortunately, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) has an ally in his quest to save Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch): John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), a.k.a. Steel. In another world, John was Lois’ husband and Superman was his enemy. They’ve largely moved past that, but this conflict could bring up some bad memories for all three.

Additionally, this trailer marks the debut of Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent. Bishop is taking over the role from Jordan Elsass, who left the series after season two. However, Alex Garfin remains as Jordan Kent, Jonathan’s twin brother, and the heir to the powers of Superman.

Superman & Lois season 3 will premiere on The CW on Tuesday, March 14.

