The Fight For Mandalore Begins In The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

“Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy. What are we? What do we stand for?” These are the words of Din Djarin, a.k.a. The Mandalorian. And since Mando is in possession of the Darksaber, he is also the defacto leader of his people. Mando has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want that mantle. Regardless, the new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 appears to show Mando embracing his new role, just in time for the fight for Mandalore to begin.

As a follow-up to her appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, The Armorer returns in the trailer below as Mando reveals his intent to go to his adopted homeworld. His intent is to be forgiven for taking off his helmet in front of Grogu. However, Mandalore needs a champion that the people can rally behind. And whether he likes it or not, this is Mando’s destiny.

Reunited.



The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2SsRS4FtLB — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) January 17, 2023

Fortunately, it looks like Grogu’s time with Luke Skywalker has really paid off. The infant formerly known as Baby Yoda among fans is clearly more powerful than he was before. It also appears that Mando is formally training Grogue to become a Foundling. That’s the first step in the Mandalorian creed. Or as they say on the show, “This is the way.”

Pedro Pascal headlines the series as Din Djarin, with Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows will also make guest appearances this season.

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1.

Are you excited to see the fight for Mandalore this season? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.