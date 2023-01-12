The Flash’s Ezra Miller Accepts Plea Deal in Vermont Burglary Case

Ezra Miller has been linked to a host of troubling accusations over the past few years. However, it wasn’t until Miller was charged with felony burglary last summer that The Flash star faced the real possibility of actual jail time. Miller subsequently pled not guilty to the charges, which carried a maximum prison sentence of 26 years. But Deadline reports that Miller has now entered a guilty plea that will not include any time behind bars.

The charges against Miller stemmed from an alleged robbery that took place in Stamford, Vermont. The owners of a private residence claimed that Miller illegally entered their home on May 1, 2022. Additionally, they accused Miller of stealing three bottles of liquor from their pantry. Police later charged the actor with one count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. This carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years along with a fine not exceeding $1,000. They also charged Miller with a separate count of petit larceny, which carries a penalty of one year in jail plus another $1,000 fine.

Under the terms of the new deal, which was filed with the Vermont Superior Court’s Criminal Division, the burglary and petit larceny will be dropped. Instead, Miller will plead guilty to the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass and pay a fine of $692. Miller also agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 or 90 days in jail.

Miller’s brushes with controversy began in 2020 after being caught on video choking a woman at a bar in Iceland. But in 2022, a string of arrests in Hawaii caused a number of other disturbing allegations to surface. These include everything from sexual abuse to child grooming. In one high-profile incident, a mother and her 12-year-old in Greenfield, Massachusetts were granted a temporary harassment protect order against Miller after accusing the actor of behaving inappropriately with the child.

After Warner Bros. publicly floated the idea of cancelling The Flash’s theatrical release, Miller agreed to seek mental health treatment last August. Since then, Miller has seemingly managed to stay out of trouble. In fact, WB is reportedly open to keeping Miller onboard as Barry Allen in the post-Snyderverse DCU orchestrated by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

What do you make of this latest news surrounding Ezra Miller? Let us know in the comment section below!

