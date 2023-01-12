William H. Macy Joins Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The next chapter of the Planet of the Apes has added another key cast member. Via Deadline, veteran actor William H. Macy is the latest addition to the performers in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. However, there are currently no details about the character that Macy will portray.

Macy’s career spans nearly five decades, and includes memorable roles in Fargo, Air Force One, Magnolia, Jurassic Park III, and ER. He has also lent his voice to Batman Beyond, Superman: The Animated Series, Curious George, and The Simpsons. Macy is perhaps best known among modern fans for playing Frank Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless for eleven seasons. More recently, Macy co-starred in Hulu’s The Dropout as Richard Fuisz.

Very little is known about the story for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, but it is not another reboot. Instead, it will continue the story that began in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes. However, it’s unclear how much time will have passed since Caesar’s death at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes.

Owen Teague will provide the motion-capture performance of the lead ape in the new film. He will be joined by The Witcher‘s Freya Allan and Jessica Jones‘ Eka Darville. Additionally, Peter Macon will co-star alongside Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi.

Wes Ball will direct the film from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

