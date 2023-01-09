Mike Colter Casts Doubt on a Potential Luke Cage Return

With Charlie Cox officially back in the MCU as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, fans have been waiting to see if any other actors from Marvel’s Netflixverse will eventually get a chance at reprising their roles down the line. Unfortunately, one of these actors may have closed the book on this opportunity for good. During a recent interview, Luke Cage star Mike Colter hinted that the bulletproof hero’s live-action resurgence isn’t in the cards…at least not with him bringing the character back to life.

In the first few years following Luke Cage’s cancellation, Colter expressed an openness to revisiting the MCU. However, he’s made much bigger strides in his career since then. His current series, Evil, is coming back for a fourth season on Paramount+. And his latest film, Plane, opens this Friday. While making promotional rounds for the latter, Colter was asked by ComicBook.com if he’s been keeping himself fit just in case he gets a phone call from Marvel Studios. Regardless, it sounds like he’s embracing his old character’s mantra of “always forward, forward always.”

“I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because,” explained Colter. “But I don’t think about Luke Cage opportunities… It’s one of those things where it’s in the rearview mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time. I’m happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character’s living on for a long time. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I’m happy to have been a part of that for those guys.”

To be fair, suggesting that another actor could play his role is exactly what Cox did before Marvel reached out to him about appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law…and we all know how that turned out. But although Colter’s acting future looks bright, his connection to MCU seems non-existent for now. In the meantime, fans will next see Cox as Marvel’s Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again, which also stars Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and hits Disney+ sometime next year.

Both seasons of Luke Cage are available to stream on Disney+.

