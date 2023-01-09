Jemma Redgrave Returns To Doctor Who, Aneurin Barnard Joins Cast

Yet another familiar face is joining the cast of Doctor Who’s upcoming season. The series’ official Twitter account just confirmed that Jemma Redgrave will be reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in the new episodes. Additionally, Aneurin Barnard will appear as a “mysterious” new character named Roger ap Gwilliam.

In the Doctor Who universe, Kate is the daughter of Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, who recurred on the series from the time of the Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton) in the late ‘60s until the death of actor Nicholas Courtney in 2011. Actress Beverley Cressman originated the role of Kate in two unofficial spinoff videos released in 1995 and 2004. But starting in 2012, Redgrave took over the part. The show introduced the character as the Chief Scientific Officer for UNIT, the organization that her father co-founded several decades ago. Redgrave most recently appeared in last year’s “The Power of the Doctor,” which also marked Jodie Whittaker’s final appearance as the series’ titular Time Lord.

? Cast announcements ?



UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho.



Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam. pic.twitter.com/OkDsuC2ZMh — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 9, 2023

Not much else is known about Barnard’s character. However, viewers might recognize the actor from his appearances in several other acclaimed films and TV shows. Over the years, Barnard has shown up in episodes of Peaky Blinders and the recently-cancelled 1899. His big-screen credits also include Dunkirk and The Goldfinch.

Fans still have a long wait ahead for Doctor Who to make its return to the airwaves. The first of three 60th anniversary specials will air this November with David Tennant appearing as the 14th Doctor following his five-year stint as the 10th incarnation of the character from 2005 until 2010. Ncuti Gatwa will subsequently make his first appearance as the 15th Doctor by the time the specials conclude. Each of these episodes will air on BBC One in the U.K. and Ireland and Disney+ in the U.S.

Are you excited to see Redgrave return to the series? Do you have any other theories about Barnard’s character? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Doctor Who : The Tenth Doctor Complete Year One

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.