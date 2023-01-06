James Gunn Teases Unannounced DC TV Series

For the next five months, James Gunn is still dividing his time between DC Studios and finishing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel. That’s a lot to handle even if he wasn’t working on a new eight-to-ten year plan for DC’s films and shows. However, Gunn is also apparently working on a new, and previously unannounced, DC TV series.

Gunn made the reveal on a Twitter post where he noted that 1/3 of the script has already been finished for the latest DC show.

My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (?); ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings. pic.twitter.com/tmtuTbz1uF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2023

There were no hints about what the new show will be about. Regardless, Gunn has previously spoken about a Viola Davis-led Amanda Waller HBO Max series spinning out of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Speaking of which, Gunn was expected to begin helming every episode of Peacemaker season 2 this year. But given his newfound responsibilities as DC Studios’ co-CEO, it’s unclear if that is still the plan.

Gunn and his co-CEO, Peter Safran, will announce part of their DC slate later this month.

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) via Getty Images

