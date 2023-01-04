Evil Comes Home In New Evil Dead Rise Trailer

If we’re not counting Ash vs. Evil Dead, then the Deadites have been pretty quiet for the last decade. But when the Evil Dead franchise returns in four months, the familiar darkness will be back again. New Line Cinema has released the new red band trailer for Evil Dead Rise, and it reveals the connection to the previous films: The Necronomicon. And through that cursed tome, evil comes home.

As you may recall, The Necronomicon is The Book of the Dead, and it seems to be a conduit for the Deadites themselves. Someone has brought the book to Los Angeles, and it’s raising hell for a young family. Ellie, a mother of three, is the first to fall, as she is transformed into a monstrosity. However, she won’t be the last.

Witness the mother of all evil in the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise – only in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/CMtitMZumK — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) January 4, 2023

Fortunately for Ellie’s kids, her sister, Beth, will make sure that they don’t face this ordeal alone. If the footage is any indication, it looks like Beth will have to step up and be the Ash of this film, chainsaw and all. Beth’s niece, Kassie, even suggests that Beth will make a great mother. But only because she knows how to lie to kids.

Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan will co-headline the movie as Ellie and Beth, respectively. Nell Fisher co-stars as Kassie, with Jayden Daniels as Gabriel, Gabrielle Echols as Bridget, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy as Jake, and Tai Wano as Scott.

Evil Dead Rise will open in theaters on April 21, 2023.

What do you think about the new poster and clip? Let us know in the comment section below!

