Debra Jo Rupp Joins the Cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos is getting a little larger. Deadline is reporting that Debra Jo Rupp is the latest addition. She will be reprising her role as Sharon Davis from WandaVision. Within that series, Sharon was a resident of Westview who fell under Wanda Maximoff’s spell. In Wanda’s artificial TV-inspired world, Sharon was playing the role of Mrs. Hart.

Rupp is best known for playing Kitty Forman in That ’70s Show on Fox. She will reprise her role later this year in Netflix’s That ’90s Show. Rupp’s career as an actress goes back nearly 40 years, and includes roles in Big, Death Becomes Her, From the Earth to the Moon, and Friends.

Kathryn Hahn will headline the upcoming spinoff as Agatha Harkness, a part she originated in WandaVision. In the series finale, Wanda left Agatha trapped in Westview in her “Agnes” persona. Presumably Agatha will break free from that spell in the new show.

So far, the only other confirmed returning cast member from WandaVision is Emma Caulfield Ford, who will be back as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones. Other cast members include Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata. Aubrey Plaza has also been cast in the series, and she is rumored to be playing the villain.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024.

Photo Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

