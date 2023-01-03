David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy Return To The Flash

It’s a TV tradition for familiar faces and former series stars to return for the final season. And the same will be true for The Flash. Deadline is reporting that David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy will return to the show for its ninth season.

Ramsey has played John Diggle since the first episode of Arrow in 2012. He has also appeared in ten previous episodes of The Flash, including crossover stories. And according to a statement from executive producer Eric Wallace, Diggle may be suiting up as Spartan one more time.

“As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans.” said Wallace. “Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season!”

“Get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time,” added Wallace.

Lonsdale has portrayed Wally West, the son of Joe West and half-brother of Iris West, since season 2. In the third season of the show, he became Kid Flash. Lonsdale went on to have a long guest stint on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. However, he hasn’t appeared on The Flash in years.

“We’re so happy to reunite with the incredibly talented Keiynan Lonsdale as a part of The Flash’s final season. Because Kid Flash isn’t just another speedster—he’s a beloved part of our Team Flash family,” noted Wallace. “So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we set out to create a special and heartfelt story for his return. The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before.”

Ramamurthy’s Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork was the primary villain in the first part of The Flash season 6. Wallace indicated that Bloodwork’s return will also play a key role in the final episodes

“Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we’ve been looking for a way to bring him back,” related Wallace. “We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash’s final race. Fortunately, everything came together and now the villainous Bloodwork’s return will set into motion one of the Flash’s wildest and most emotional adventures yet.”

The Flash season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 on The CW.

