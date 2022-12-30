Exclusive Preview: Spider-Man #4

The End of the Spider-Verse is upon us, and Peter Parker is no more! That is not a euphemism. The original Spider-Man has been erased from existence, and his pals in the Spider-Verse aren’t doing much better in Spider-Man #4.

Shathra, a Wasp-like villainess from the JMS Amazing Spider-Man run, has returned. However. she’s much more formidable this time. Shathra has already converted most of the existing Spider-heroes into her new swarm. Her victims include Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and even Miles Morales who is half on his way to transforming as well. It doesn’t exactly inspire hope when the only spiders left are essentially variants of Peter’s greatest foes.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Spider-Man #4, Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley offer a brief recap to illustrate just how dire things have become. Additionally, even the Norman Osborn Spider-Man from an alternate Earth is in trouble. And without Peter Parker, there is no future for the Spider-Verse.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“The End of the Spider-Verse rages on!

Yes, that really happened last issue.

The tremors will be felt until it all ends.

That’s truly all we can say until you read #3.”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Spider-Man #4 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, January 4.

Cover illustrated by Mark Bagley and colored by Edgar Delgado.

Pages illustrated by Mark Bagley, with inks by John Dell and Andrew Hennessy, colors by Edgar Delgado, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles.







