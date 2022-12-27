Avatar: The Way of Water Nears $1 Billion Worldwide

As the sequel to the highest grossing movie of all-time, Avatar: The Way of Water, has a long way to go before it can catch the original Avatar‘s $2.92 billion-dollar run. Regardless, The Way of Water is already on the threshold of passing $1 billion worldwide. According to Deadline, the international total is currently $955 million. It is also expected to pass the one billion dollar mark on Tuesday.

Additionally, Deadline is reporting that the sequel had an unexpectedly strong performance in its holiday weekend. Through Monday, it has taken in $95.95 million for a new domestic total of $293 million. That was more than enough to keep it in first place for the weekend.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish had a modest 1st weekend with $12.44 million through Christmas, and $26.1 million so far in the second slot. The Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, came in far behind with $4.7 million in third place, and $6.75 million to date. Marvel Studios’ latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, dropped to #4 with $5.5 million over the holiday, and $428.2 million so far.

In fifth place, Babylon opened with only $4.85 million in its first weekend. However, the period drama’s high budget means it will be one of the biggest box office bombs of the year.

The holiday comedy/action film, Violent Night, held on to the sixth slot with $4.7 million and a new total of $43.1 million. In seventh place, The Whale rose to $3.1 million to date and a weekend gross of $1.55 million. Steven Spielberg’s autobiographically inspired flick, The Fablemens, only had $1.1 million in eighth place and a new domestic run of $10.2 million.

Searchlight’s The Menu finished in ninth with $1 million, and $35.8 million in limited release. Finally, in tenth place, Strange World is on the verge of dropping out of the top ten. It had only $655,000 during the weekend, and $35.8 million domestically. It is widely expected to be the biggest flop of the year. However, Babylon may give it some competition.

