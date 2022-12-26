Destiny Calls in New Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer

If you’re looking forward to new Doctor Who episodes, it’s going to be a long wait. 2023 is the 60th anniversary of the franchise, but BBC is holding back the three anniversary specials until late in the year. Regardless, in lieu of a Christmas Special this year, BBC has released a new Doctor Who 60th anniversary trailer that offers a few hints about what’s ahead.

For reasons that have yet to be explained, the Fourteenth Doctor has regenerated with the body of the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant). For someone who changes personalities and appearances almost every time he regenerates, this is causing the new Doctor to have an identity crisis. However, the Doctor doesn’t have time to figure out who he is now. Someone, or something, is targeting his former companion, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

As touched upon in the trailer, the last time we saw Donna in season 4, she had the full knowledge of the Time Lords in her head… and it was killing her. The Doctor saved Donna’s life by wiping himself from her memory, with the caveat that she would die if she ever remembered him. Additionally, the Doctor made sure that Donna and her new husband were financially well-off as an anonymous wedding gift to them.

There’s no sign of Donna’s husband in the trailer, and he may be long gone by now. Her only surviving family member is her mother, Sylvia, with Jacqueline King reprising her role from the series. Sylvia is also aware that she has to protect Donna from her past with the Doctor. Unfortunately, it looks like time is up for both of them.

Neil Patrick Harris is playing the villain in the three anniversary specials. However, it’s unknown if he is a new adversary or an old bad guy with a new face.

BBC will premiere the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials in November 2023. Disney+ will stream the episodes in the United States.

What do you think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

