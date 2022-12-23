The Flash’s Next Trailer Will Premiere At the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is almost always a showcase for some of the biggest movies of the year. Via The Warp, that’s why Warner Bros. Pictures has lined up The Flash‘s next trailer to premiere during the Big Game. The Wrap also noted that this will be Warner Bros.’ first Super Bowl trailer debut since 2006.

Since the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12 2023, the theatrical premiere of The Flash‘s trailer will take place a few days later, on Friday, February 17, 2023. It’s slated to run in front of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Warner Bros.’ willingness to give The Flash such a primetime slot is a sign that that the studio believes it will connect with comic book movie fans. Regardless, the film has been mired in controversy because of its star, Ezra Miller. The actor has had numerous run-ins with the law in the past two years, and Miller is still in legal jeopardy over felony burglary charges.

Miller will play at least two versions of Barry Allen/The Flash in the film. Additionally, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will both be featured as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Sasha Calle will co-star as Supergirl, with Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul.

The Flash will hit theaters on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Are you looking forward to seeing the next trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Flash Vol. 17: Eclipsed

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.