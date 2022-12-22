The Witcher Showrunner Hints At Henry Cavill’s “Heroic Sendoff”

Earlier this year, Henry Cavill announced that he will be leaving The Witcher following the end of the upcoming third season. Netflix has already renewed the series for a fourth season, with Liam Hemsworth taking over Cavill’s role as Geralt of Rivia. Regardless, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich has promised that the series will be built around Cavill’s heroic sendoff.

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately,” said Hissrich during a new interview with EW. “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.”

“Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4,” continued Hissrich. “He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Hissrich also indicated that the third season will be largely based on Time of Contempt, the fourth novel in Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels.

“What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books,” added Hissrich. “Obviously, we can’t do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There’s so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books.”

The Witcher season 3 will premiere on Netflix in summer 2023.

