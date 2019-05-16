The Goon Movie is In development at Fox!

Seven years ago there was a brief spark of hope for fans of the cult comic series The Goon as a Kickstarter campaign went underway to try and bring the series to the big screen. The campaign created an animatic of the feature to take to investors and studios and after that….mostly radio silence.

Now, Blur Studios (the VFX company co-created by Deadpool‘s Time Miller) has announced on the film’s Kickstarter page that the movie is underway at none other than 20th Century Fox with Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group producing (Planet of the Apes, Red Sparrow).

“With your generous contributions, we were able to finish a full storyboard animatic of the film, complete with excellent voice acting, sound design, and music,” Blur wrote in a statement. “This template for the film sold the producers and studio on the potential of THE GOON and we’re beginning a new round of development.”

Created by Eric Powell, The Goon follows the adventures of a muscle-bound brawler who claims to be the primary enforcer for a feared mobster. The stories have a paranormal and comedic edge to them and concern ghosts, zombies, mad scientists, skunk apes, and more. The original test scene done for the film included Clancy Brown voicing the titular character and Paul Giamatti as his friend and associate Franky. Check it out in the player below!