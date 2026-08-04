Harry Potter: A 24-Year-Old Movie Still Outstreams Modern Hits

More than two decades after its original premiere, the Harry Potter franchise continues to outperform modern-day blockbusters. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which originally debuted in 2001, holds the distinction of being the oldest title to appear on Nielsen’s top streaming charts during the first half of 2026.

According to Nielsen data, the fantasy classic claimed the No. 17 spot on the Top 20 General Audience Movies chart, amassing 1.923 billion viewing minutes between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026. Streaming concurrently on Max and Peacock, the film finished ahead of several recent major releases, including Crime 101, Thrash, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The list is largely made up of movies released over the past few years. That said, Harry Potter remains the outlier, still drawing an audience while it approaches its 25th anniversary.

How Harry Potter’s 2001 release compares with the next oldest Top 20 movie

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone stands apart due to its generation gap influence, which is hard to ignore. Premiered in 2001, it is by far the oldest title in Nielsen’s Top 20 General Audience Movie rankings. Released on April 18, 2025, Sinners marked the second-oldest title in the list with a gap of 23 years.

Every other movie in the list is either released in 2025 or 2026. Titles like The Rip, War Machine, Sinners, The Running Man and more are all recent releases riding the usual wave of new-movie buzz and marketing. Sorcerer’s Stone enjoys no such recency issues; instead, it relies on enduring multi-generational appeal, with original fans now introducing the film to their own children.

The movie’s popularity has lasted across generations. As of writing, the movie holds an 80% Critics Score and an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros. is gearing up to rerelease the movie in theaters with additional footage from August 27, 2026, to September 3, 2026.

This article was originally reported by Manoj Chekkilla on ComingSoon.