Marvel’s Werewolf by Night Gets Color Disney+ Release, Hulu Premiere

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is getting a color release on Disney+ this October.

Disney announced that Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night is coming to Disney+ in color on October 20, 2023.

“Now presented in vibrant color, Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color takes place on a dark and somber night as a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader,” the synopsis reads. “In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Werewolf by Night is headed to Hulu for the first time

Additionally, Marvel announced the original, black-and-white Werewolf by Night will hit Hulu for the first time on September 15, 2023. According to a tweet from Marvel Studios, Werewolf by Night will be available to watch on Hulu until October 31, 2023.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, Werewolf by Night was initially released on Disney+ on October 7, 2022. Based on the character created by Roy Thomas, Jeanie Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Mike Ploog who first appeared in 1972’s Marvel Spotlight #2, the special was written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron.

Werewolf by Night stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone, and Carey Jones as Man-Thing. Kirk R. Thatcher, Eugenie Bondurant, Leonardo Nam, and Daniel J. Watts also play monster hunts in the television special.

Werewolf by Night in Color releases on Disney+ on October 20, 2023.