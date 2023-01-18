James Cameron Teases a Bigger Role For Lo’ak In Avatar 3

A good deal of screentime in Avatar: The Way of Water was spent establishing the family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). While the mystery of Kiri’s (Sigourney Weaver) origins hangs over the film, the next hero in the Sully family appears to be Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Jake and Neytiri’s second son. And according to director James Cameron, there’s a bigger role ahead for Lo’ak in Avatar 3.

Via Variety, during Cameron’s appearance on Soundtracking With Edith Bowman, the director revealed that Lo’ak will be the narrator of the next film. Additionally, Cameron said that the narrator role will also be given to different characters in the fourth and fifth movies.

“Lo’ak really emerged as a character that people went with,” said Cameron. “So I might find ways to…he’s already the narrator. I’m giving away something here, but this is OK. I think it could be intriguing for people to think about what’s coming. Jake was our voiceover narrator for movie one and for movie two, and we have a different narrator for each of the subsequent films. We see it through the eyes of a different character. Movie three is through Lo’ak’s eyes.”

Although Cameron has already completed principal photography for the third film, he’s still considering making some changes based on the response to The Way of Water.

“I’m going to take a moment when the dust clears to assess what people loved and what they responded to the most in this current release, and then I may go back and tinker a little bit [with ‘Avatar 3’],” noted Cameron. “We may go back and do a couple of moments here and there. It won’t be radical, but maybe fine-tune it a bit to emphasize that which people are responding to.”

Avatar 3 will hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

