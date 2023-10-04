Dark Horse Comics Now Publishing Roleplaying Game Books

Long one of America’s most successful comic publishers, Dark Horse Comics is getting into gaming. Partnering with Massif Press, Dark Horse is printing a hardcover edition of the new tabletop roleplaying game LANCER.

Set 15,000 years in the future, LANCER is set in a reality where humanity has moved into the stars following a great disaster. The galaxy is organized by UNION, the central hegemon of civilization, which has created amazing new technology. The dream of Utopia has been made a reality in UNION’s heart, but the outskirts of space remain lawless.

It is here that the players take on the role of a LANCER — mech crews who do the dirty work on the edges of UNION space. The restoration UNION works for is threatened by the greedy, the insane, and the remnants of the old order. The players will have the power to shape the galaxy, for good or ill. They may ensure the new golden age or ruin it to their benefit.

Described as a “mud-and-lasers” game, LANCER is far grittier than most science fiction franchises. The core concept resonated with gamers, however, earning over $400,000 during its original Kickstarter drive. The game seems tailor-made to appeal to fans of the mecha genre, but may also appeal to gamers seeking to play as space mercenaries.

Dark Horse Comics is publishing the LANCER Tabletop Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook in a fully illustrated hardcover edition. The book will detail the full history of the galaxy, promising a “deep, story-rich setting.” The potential of this universe is tremendous, with lore being attached to “every choice they make, every ordnance they mount, (and) every weapon they wield.”

LANCER is schedule for release on June 11, 2024. However, it is already available for preorder at game shops, book shops and comic book stores everywhere.